Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna Attend Taraka Ratna's 13th Day Ceremony

RRR star Jr NTR is currently grieving the loss of his cousin Taraka Ratna, who tragically died a few days ago. Ratna suffered a cardiac arrest while attending an event and subsequently died while battling for his life at a Bengaluru hospital. Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna recently attended the Pedda Karma ceremony for Taraka Ratna. The pictures from the event are currently circulating on social media.

In the pictures, both Jr NTR and Balakrishna appear to be joining their hands in front of a framed picture of Taraka Ratna. Jr NTR and Balakrishna can be seen in simple attires, paying their respects to Ratna.

Check out their pictures below:

Previously it was revealed via a public relations representative that both Jr NTR’s upcoming movie (NTR30) event and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK108 shoot was postponed. The events were cancelled in light of the tragedy.

More on Taraka Ratna’s demise

Taraka Ratna breathed his last on February 18 after he was hospitalised for the course of three weeks. After suffering cardiac arrest while attending a political rally in Bengaluru, he was admitted to a hospital. After his demise, he was taken to his Hyderabad residence, where the last rites for him were performed.

Ratna’s late rites took place in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, whic was attended by his cousins Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram. Others who attended Taraka's last rites were former MP and veteran actor Murali Mohan, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy.