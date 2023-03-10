Jr NTR On Oscars 2023 Red-carpet Appearance: 'Will Carry The Nation In Our Hearts'

Jr NTR- starrer RRR's song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars 2023 in the Best Original Song category. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, the Baadhshah actor opened up about his red-carpet appearance. He expressed his excitement and said that "it's going to be India who will be walking the red carpet."

In an interview with KTLA, Jr NTR said, "I don’t think it’s going to be NTR Jr or Komaram Bheem who is going to walk the red carpet. It’s going to be India who will be walking the red carpet. We are going to carry the whole nation in our hearts as we walk the red carpet, I am looking forward to that!"

Meanwhile, the Temper actor also said that he is looking forward to watching music composer MM Keeravaani and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava perform Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage.

Jr NTR thanks fans at an event in LA

A day after Jr NTR reached Los Angeles, he attended an event and thanked his fans for showering him with love. He added that he is blessed to have them and signed autographs for his fans at the venue.

Jr NTR jets off to Los Angeles

Ahead of the Oscars, Jr NTR jetted off to Los Angeles and was clicked at the airport in a comfy avatar. He sported a tracksuit and carried a backpack. The Simhadri star was laying low after his cousin Taraka Ratna's sudden demise.

On the work front, Jr NTR will soon start shooting for his film NTR 30 alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Kortala Siva and is scheduled to release in cinemas on April 5, 2024.