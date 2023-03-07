Jr NTR Shares Photo From Los Angeles In RRR Symbolic T-shirt Ahead Of Oscars 2023

Jr NTR recently jetted off to Los Angeles ahead of Oscars 2023. Now, he shared the first photo from Beverly Hills, California. The highlight of the picture is the actor's t-shirt, which had a special 'RRR' connection.

The RRR star sported a black T-shirt teamed with blue denim. Jr NTR's t-shirt featured a photo of a tiger which is touted to RRR's symbol. In the movie, the actor fought with lions and was known to be stronger than lions. The photo also gave a bird-eye view of the city.

Take a look at the photo below:

Jr. NTR jets off to LA

Jr. NTR flew to Los Angeles ahead of the 95th Academy Awards. The actor was snapped at the airport in a comfy avatar. The RRR star wore a tracksuit and carried a backpack. Jr NTR was laying low after his cousin Taraka Ratna's untimely demise.

Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli already in US

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and MM Keeravani are already in the US. The world's biggest screening of the film was organised ahead of the RRR's re-release in the USA. The screening was held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown, Los Angeles. The trio attended the event and participated in the Q&A session with fans.

The screening was housefull with 1647-seat show being sold out. RRR was re-released in 200 cinema halls in US on March 3. They recently attended the Hollywood Critics Association Awards and bagged four awards under the categories of Best Action Film, Best International Film, Best Stunts and Best Song for the track Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu is also in the race for Oscars in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category.