Jr NTR Opens Up About Obesity, Being Body-shamed; Fans Praise His Honesty

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao also known as Jr NTR made his television comeback with the game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. Fans are loving the playful side of the actor on the show and all praises for him. Fans of the actor found another reason to love the actor as, in the teaser of the next episode, the actor was seen getting candid and talking about his obesity and how people called him ugly.

Jr NTR talks about being body shamed

As per Pinkvilla, Jr NTR was heard talking about getting body shamed and fat-shamed in the past. The actor git candid on his show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu which is the Telugu version of the Hindi game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Jr NTR spoke about his obesity after a contestant spoke about being conscious of his baldness. The actor revealed that he was called ugly and was made of due to his obesity. As per the report, the actor underwent liposuction to lose weight for his movie Yama Donga.

Fans of the actor all praised him and appreciated the actor's honesty. Take a look at what netizens had to say about Jr NTR opening up about his obesity.

Trolls apart

Ide @alluarjun ayyi unte inka start 🚶‍♂️

But,ila genuine ga open hearted ga childish ga pedda stage meedha public lo matladalante guts undali ❤💥



Love u both @tarak9999 @alluarjun ❤ — Edupugottu Edawa 🥳 (@mohith000000) September 1, 2021

Tarak guts ki 💥❤️ .. very genuine ❣️ — SUPER STAR 🔔 (@IMTRULYKRISH) August 31, 2021

These small little things makes you more than a host @tarak9999 👌❤ — SEVEN⁷ (@TwilightLoTweet) August 31, 2021

This is the reason we love you Anna 🥳🥳🥳Jai NTR — srinivasa Gaddur (@GaddurSrinivasa) August 31, 2021

Jr NTR in 'RRR'

Jr NTR will soon be seen in the much-anticipated Telugu movie RRR. The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N T Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. The film marks the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt. The movie is being directed by Bahubhali fame S S Rajamouli and produced by D V V Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR was initially scheduled for theatrical release on 30 July 2020, which has been deferred due to production delays and followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now scheduled to release on October 13, 2021, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, and also in international languages.

(Image Credits: Dabboo Ratnani/ Jr NTR Instagram)