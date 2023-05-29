Jr NTR Preps For Devara On Family Vacation, Flaunts Ripped Muscles

Jr NTR recently began preparations for his upcoming film Devara. Earlier today, the actor was snapped at the airport along with his family. He was headed for a family vacation.

Now, his personal fitness trainer Kumar Mannava shared a photo on social media. In it, they could be seen posing for a mirror selfie while working out in a gym. Jr NTR was seen flaunting his beefed up look. The trainer shared that despite the actor being away on a holiday, he is dedicatedly sweating it out in the gym for the movie role. He also shared that the RRR actor's preparation for Devara has begun. Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote, "DEVARA at work. Home or away, once the prep starts nothing can come in the way. Away on a holiday but DEDICATION is on point. #jrntr #devara #dedication #goals #fitness #fitnessmotivation (sic)."

Jr NTR working out in gym along with his personal trainer (Image: Kumar Mannava/Twitter)

Jr NTR jets off for family vacation

Jr NTR was spotted at the Hyderabad airport. He was accompanied by his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and their sons Abhay and Bhargav. They jetted off to an unknown location. The actor was seen holding his younger boy Bhargav in his arms. The family happily posed for the photos. Several photos and videos from their airport spotting have been doing the rounds on social media.

Jr NTR thanks fans for their response to Devara first look

Recently, the first look of Devara was released. The first look received immense love from the actor's fans. After witnessing the stellar response, Jr. NTR expressed his gratitude and penned a note on Instagram. His note read, "Over the past few decades, there have been many highs and lows, but my fans have been my anchor, rock and pillar of support. Every role I've played and every story I've been a part of, has been for my fans! My heartfelt thanks to each and every fan for embracing my performances, for unwavering loyalty and for being the driving force behind my passion!"

"I am truly grateful to you all for your overwhelming response to #Devara! Made my day! I'd like to thank my friends, family, well-wishers and fellow film fraternity members, for making this day extra special!," he continued. The RRR actor has been busy with the shooting of Devara. It is all set to release in April next year.

More about Devara

Devara will be Jr NTR's 30th feature film. He will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in it. The film will mark the actress' debut in the Telugu film industry. Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the film. It will hit theatres on April 5, 2024.