Jr NTR Says He's 'jealous' Of Mahesh Babu On 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'; Here's Why

The stars of the Telugu film industry are known to bond well and support each other's films. Amid reports that Prabhas would grace the pre-release event of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1', there was camaraderie on display among two other Tollywood stars. Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR were the latest celebrities to bond on-screen.

The former arrived on the show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu hosted by the former. The TV show, based on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, concluded its first season with a bang with the arrival of Mahesh Babu. Among the highlights of the episode was Jr NTR saying he was 'jealous' of Mahesh Babu for having a daughter, as he too wished to have one.

Mahesh Babu & Jr NTR bond on the former's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

The Tollywood duo shared their thoughts on various topics, right from their professional commitments, music and more. Jr NTR then asked Mahesh Babu about his daughter, nine-year-old Sitara, with former actor Namrata Shirodkar.

The Maharshi star shared that his relationship with his daughter went through different phases, first in the age group from 1-3, and then in the age group from 3-5, and that a father needed an upgrade in this bond. Jr NTR then replied that he felt 'jealous' of Mahesh Babu for having a daughter, as both his children were boys. He added that he felt bad about not having a daughter, as he really wished to have one. The latter then joked that he could take her, before sharing that he enjoyed every bit of fatherhood.

The 46-year-old has an elder son named Gautam, who is 15. Jr NTR has two sons, Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram, with Lakshmi Pranathi.

The duo shared numerous other fun-filled moments, laughs and statements, like Mahesh Babu sharing that he used to play the Veena during childhood days, and then could not continue it.

RRR stars appear on Jr NTR's show

Among the other highlights of the show has been the appearance of SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan. Jr NTR stars in the Baahubali maker's ambitious next, RRR, alongside Ram Charan. The film is being tipped to be a magnum opus and expected to storm the box office in a similar manner. The film releases on January 7.



