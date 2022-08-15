Jr NTR-starrer 'NTR31' To Go On Floors On THIS Date, Confirms Director Prashanth Neel

South Superstar Jr NTR is currently basking in the success of his recently released film RRR, also starring Ram Charan in the lead role. After the success of SS Rajamouli-directorial, the actor is looking forward for his next film, temporarily titled, NTR31. Now, on the auspicious day of Independence Day, director Prashanth Neel made major announcements regarding the forthcoming action flick.

Jr NTR-starrer to go on floors in April 2023

A video is going viral on social media which saw Neel revealing important details about the upcoming film. In the video, he stated that the shoot for NTR31 will start from April 2023. The director said, "I am super excited about the film. Please don’t ask me about the genre of that movie because it’s far off at the moment." Watch the video here:

He even opened up about his bond with Jr NTR and said, "I have been a fan of NTR for the last 15 to 20 years. We have met 10 to 15 times just casually before we even started the script work. I wanted to understand him a little more and that’s my process with all my actors."

'It is important to 'create a bond' with the actors': Prashanth Neel

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel earlier stated that it is important for him to 'create a bond' with the actors in his film and only then begin script work. He further emphasised that the lead actor is the 'most important person' and called the actor his 'close friend'. He also mentioned it has been a 'great journey' with Jr NTR for the last two years and that he is 'very excited' about the film.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look poster of NTR31 which was accentuated with a dark theme and saw Jr NTR carrying a deadly gaze as the camera captures him. If the poster is anything to go by, it can be safely said that his next movie appears to be yet another gory story featuring action-packed sequences. While sharing the poster, the RRR star captioned it as "And then with @prashanth_neel". Take a look at it here:

Image: Instagram/@prashanthneel