Jr. NTR's Komaram Bheem Look From 'RRR' To Be Unveiled On His Birthday Tomorrow

Jr. NTR fans have a new reason to rejoice on the South superstar’s birthday on May 20. RRR’s official Instagram handle has revealed that Jr. NTR’s Komaram Bheem look from RRR will be released on his birthday. This news comes after Jr. NTR advised his fans to stay indoors and not celebrate his birthday in public places.

Jr. NTR is currently battling COVID-19. But prior to testing positive, Jr. NTR was shooting for his upcoming film, RRR. The S.S. Rajamouli directed film also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. Now, the RRR team has decided to deliver a major birthday present to Jr. NTR’s fans tomorrow i.e. on May 20, 2021.

Jr. NTR will be turning a day older tomorrow and hence the RRR team has decided to share his look as Komaram Bheem from the highly ambitious project. This news was shared on all of RRR’s social media handles. In their Instagram post, the RRR team shared a picture with the quote, “Unveiling intense Komaram Bheem tomorrow at 10 A.M”.

The team further wrote the same message in the post’s caption. But made sure to add, “We urge all fans to stay home, stay safe, and not to come out to celebrate!”. Take a look at this Jr. NTR’s Komaram Bheem poster unveiling announcement below.

Not just the RRR team but Jr. NTR has also urged his fans to stay indoors and not celebrate his birthday the way they usually do in public places. He posted a statement on Twitter about the same. In his statement, Jr. NTR wrote, “every year the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules. Our country is at war with COVID-19. Please take care of your family and loved ones. Support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need”. Take a look at Jr. NTR’s full Twitter statement addressed to his fans below.

A humble appeal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

