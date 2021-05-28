Jr NTR's Quiz Show 'Evaru Melo Koteeswarulu' To Get Postponed To 2022?

Jr NTR created a huge buzz when the news of his new TV show was announced. The actor in the past has hosted Bigg Boss on the small screen and would soon return to television with Evaru Melo Koteeswarulu. The show followed a similar pattern as Kaun Banega Crorepati and thus fans were excited about this new show. Unfortunately, the shooting for Evaru Melo Koteeswarulu was halted for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic. Viewers had high expectations from the show, following the success of his hosting skills from Bigg Boss earlier.

Evaru Melo Koteeswarulu get postponed to next year?

Earlier it was reported that Evaru Melo Koteeswarulu has been postponed to June or July depending on the situation. However, according to Asianet News, the makers have now decided to postpone the show by an entire year. It was revealed that the makers may have plans to push the show further ahead to next year if things don't normalize by June or July.

Thus a control on the outbreak would result in the makers resuming the production of the show, however, if things don't work out until then, the show will get a release date in 2022. Currently, the makers spoke nothing about the release of the show and only expressed concern for the situation to get better with the passing time. It has been further reported that fans have been quite eager post Bigg Boss Telugu to watch Jr NTR once again on the small screen but if the situation doesn't normalise, they may have to wait till next year.

About Evaru Melo Koteeswarulu

Evaru Melo Koteeswarulu is a quiz game show that would reward participants with prize money with every right answer to the question. A total of 15 questions would be asked throughout the course of the show depending on three separate levels. The first level would grant the player with minimum prize money of Rs.10,000 further on the second would garner the player with Rs. 3,20,000 and finally the third stage would grant the player a massive amount of 5 crores. The questions would be based on politics, sports, entertainment, general awareness and many more.

Image: Jr NTR Instagram, Dabboo Ratnani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.