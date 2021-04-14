Last Updated:

Jwala Gutta & Vishnu Vishal Announce Wedding Date, Fans Shower Love & Hearty Wishes

Fans shower congratulatory wishes as Jwala Gutta announces an official wedding date with actor Vishnu Vishal. Read all the hearty wishes here

Written By
Mamta Raut
Jwala Gutta

Source: Jwala Gutta Instagram


Badminton player Jwala Gutta is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vishnu Vishal on April 22, this year. The duo got engaged back in September 2020 and on Tuesday, the lovebirds took to their social media space to announce their official wedding date. As soon as the post surfaced online, netizens showered tremendous love on the soon-to-be-married couple. Congratulatory wishes and sweet notes from fan have flooded the couple’s social media feed. 

Twitteratis react to Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal’s wedding announcement

While one user wrote, “Wishing both of you happiness & fulfilment in each other's company. Extremely happy for you Spunky woman although I don't know you. God bless you. May you be the Lakshmi to your Vishnu! Best wishes to both of you. Mangalam Nerunnu. Another said, “Congratulations Jwala. Lakho dil todhne ke liye”. Here’s taking a look at how fans are reacting to the announcement:

As per the social media post, the wedding event is expected to be a private affair with limited guests amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The announcement reads, “22nd of April 2021, With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near & dear - We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness”.

READ | Vishnu Vishal and girlfriend Jwala Gutta enjoy a blissful vacay in Maldives; see pics

Actor Vishnu Vishal shared their wedding card alongside a sweet caption. He quipped, "LIFE IS A JOURNEY.... EMBRACE IT... HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP.... Need all your love and support as always... #JWALAVISHED @jwalagutta1". Take a glimpse at the couple’s wedding card below: 

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia masters the Telangana accent as Jwala Reddy for 'Seetimarr'

The celebrity couple met each other a few years ago. Vishnu proposed the ace badminton player on the occasion of her 37th birthday last year. Now, 7 months later the duo has officially announced their wedding date online with fans. The couple made their relationship Insta-official last year while greeting their fans a happy new year. Check out the post here:

READ | Vishnu Vishal & badminton player Jwala Gutta to get married soon, confirms actor

(Promo Image Source: Jwala Gutta Instagram)

READ | Vishnu Vishal & Jwala Gutta announce the date they'll get #JWALAVISHED, see wedding card

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT