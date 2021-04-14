Jwala Gutta & Vishnu Vishal Announce Wedding Date, Fans Shower Love & Hearty Wishes

Quick links:
Source: Jwala Gutta Instagram
Badminton player Jwala Gutta is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vishnu Vishal on April 22, this year. The duo got engaged back in September 2020 and on Tuesday, the lovebirds took to their social media space to announce their official wedding date. As soon as the post surfaced online, netizens showered tremendous love on the soon-to-be-married couple. Congratulatory wishes and sweet notes from fan have flooded the couple’s social media feed.
While one user wrote, “Wishing both of you happiness & fulfilment in each other's company. Extremely happy for you Spunky woman although I don't know you. God bless you. May you be the Lakshmi to your Vishnu! Best wishes to both of you. Mangalam Nerunnu. Another said, “Congratulations Jwala. Lakho dil todhne ke liye”. Here’s taking a look at how fans are reacting to the announcement:
à¤¶à¤¾à¤¦à¥€ à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤• à¤¹à¥‹ ðŸ’šðŸ’šðŸ’šðŸ’šðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ pic.twitter.com/e7ViHe9gsn— aftab ansari (@AftabAftab2354) April 13, 2021
May a 1000wedding anniversary be showered on you both. Blessings Jwala & Vishal— Saajeev (@DesanaLiving) April 13, 2021
Many congratulations, Jwala. Guess its the culmination of one lovely journey and the beginning of another beautiful one of togetherness. All our prayers and best wishes are with you both. Stay blessed, always! Cheers!!!ðŸ‘ðŸ˜‡— The Layman (@sanjay_arp) April 13, 2021
Wow.... wishing you loads of happiness and peace during and after your wedding vows .... stay happy— Francis Clement (@fracle) April 13, 2021
Hearty Congratulations and wishing you both a long and happy married life.— WION (@India_legally) April 13, 2021
Many Congratulations,— à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥‚ðŸ’•à¤à¤•ðŸ¤”à¤¸à¥‹à¤‚à¤š:MarcusBharat (@Marcusbharat) April 13, 2021
Wish you a very Happy Togetherness,
Enjoy the Life with Love & keep Confidence in each other ðŸ‘https://t.co/F6hzCVRtuh
Congrats!!!ðŸ’ Happy married Life. Wear Mask and stay safe from corona.— $@ñÅ¥ö§h Ä«nÄMÄ‘ÄÅ• ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Santosh211246) April 13, 2021
Congratulations for your second innings.. Don't allow yourself to play 3rd innings..— RAGHAV (@Raghav888mani) April 14, 2021
Hearty congratulations Jwaia.— wuntakal laxman (@WuntakalL) April 13, 2021
Nice invitation card too.
Wishing both of you happiness & fulfilment in each other's company. Extremely happy for you Spunky woman although I don't know you. God bless you. May you be the Lakshmi to your Vishnu ! Best wishes to both of you. Mangalam Nerunnu !— Liteblack (@Liteblack5) April 13, 2021
As per the social media post, the wedding event is expected to be a private affair with limited guests amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The announcement reads, “22nd of April 2021, With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near & dear - We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness”.
Actor Vishnu Vishal shared their wedding card alongside a sweet caption. He quipped, "LIFE IS A JOURNEY.... EMBRACE IT... HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP.... Need all your love and support as always... #JWALAVISHED @jwalagutta1". Take a glimpse at the couple’s wedding card below:
LIFE IS A JOURNEY....— VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) April 13, 2021
EMBRACE IT...
HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP....
Need all your love and support as always...@Guttajwala#JWALAVISHED pic.twitter.com/eSFTvmPSE2
The celebrity couple met each other a few years ago. Vishnu proposed the ace badminton player on the occasion of her 37th birthday last year. Now, 7 months later the duo has officially announced their wedding date online with fans. The couple made their relationship Insta-official last year while greeting their fans a happy new year. Check out the post here:
