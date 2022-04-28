'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' Twitter Review: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Gets Mixed Response

Multi-starrer Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal recently hit the theatres and the buzz around the romcom has surely taken the internet by storm. The latest film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who have shared screen space for the first time. Ahead of the movie, the film's songs and trailer became fan-favourites as fans were entertained thoroughly.

The Vignesh Shivan directorial follows a love triangle between a man named Rambo and his two love interests, Khatija and Kanmani. Rambo tries to convince the two women to settle into a three-way relationship, which brings fun element to the film. As the film recently arrived in cinemas, several movie-goers have already penned their review on Twitter. Here is how netizens are reacting to the multi-starrer Tamil film.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Twitter review

The microblogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from users after the release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. While many found the romcom extremely funny and called it a "breezy entertainer," others were not impressed with the plot.

A Twitter user wrote, "KaathuVaakula Rendu Kadhal such a breezy entertainer Loved it @VijaySethuOffl, @NayantharaU @Samanthaprabhu2 all neat and beautiful performance." The user further praised Vignesh Shivan and wrote, "@VigneshShivN you made it well done Definitely must watch don't miss it!!"

Another viewer thanked Vignesh Shivan for the movie and wrote, "Fun to watch as it's purely fictional Personally felt the scenes were bit lengthy.. @Samanthaprabhu2 as Kathi @anirudhofficial is a king! @VijaySethuOffl underplayed and that's the strength. @VigneshShivN thank you for the breezy entertainer."

Another one wrote, "KRK - A fun watch 1st Half - Opened well, lag in midway, pre interval block . Vijay Sethupathy - excellent dialogue delivery 2nd Half - Fun filled. Kathija vs Kaamini . Slightly unfinished climax."

A fan quipped the film's first part could have been better and wrote, "KaathuVaakulaRenduKadhal - 3/5 Rambo - Khatija - Kanmani portions worked well. 1st half could have been better. Not even close to what NaanumRowdyDhaan did."

Some viewers were also upset with the film's runtime. One of them wrote, "Few scenes are okay. Samantha Super. Nayan weak. VJS okay sometimes he is irritating. Here and there more cringe scenes.Anirudh is the pillar . 2hr40 min is minus. Rating 1.5 /5.Flop."

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl