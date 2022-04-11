Samantha Looks Gorgeous In 'KRK's New Poster Featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara; See

South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu is surely a busy actor with a series of highly anticipated films in her kitty. The actor is currently gearing up for the forthcoming Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. While the movie is scheduled to release by the end of April, its makers have already commenced their promotions. Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently announced the film's first single Two Two Two via a brand new poster.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently announced her upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's first song Two Two Two. The poster saw Vijay Sethupathi standing in between Samantha and Nayanthara. Sethupathi wore an all-white outfit, which included a t-shirt, jacket and matching pants. On the other hand, Nayanthara looked beautiful in a shimmery green coloured saree which she paired with a sleeveless blouse. Samantha turned heads as she stunned in a sleeveless pink coloured mini dress. Sharing the poster, Samantha expressed her excitement about the song and wrote, "See you soon. It's been a while hasn’t it .. .. I’ve missed you."

The upcoming Vignesh Shivan directorial revolves around a love triangle between a man who is in love with two women. While Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Rambo, Samantha and Nayanthara portray Khatija and Kanmani respectively. Last month, Samantha announced the wrap of her shoot for the film and penned how she cannot wait for the audience to watch the film. She wrote, "And it’s a wrap kaathuvaakularendukaadhal Can’t wait for you’ll to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more !! APRIL 28th it is." The actor's post saw her cutting a cake with the film's name on it while celebrating with the cast and crew.

More about Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

The upcoming Tamil film is a comedy-drama featuring Vijay Sethupathu, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The film's plot follows the story of a guy named Rambo, who convinces both Khatija and Kanmani, his love interests, to settle down in a three-way relationship. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28. The forthcoming film marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha as a couple. They have earlier been a part of the critically acclaimed film Super Deluxe.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl