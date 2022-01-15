Shriya Saran Shares Loved-up Glimpses With Daughter Radha; Says 'you Bring Me Endless Joy'

Shriya Saran is reaping the joys of motherhood and treating fans with adorable glimpses alongside her one-year-old daughter Radha. The actor, who recently celebrated her younger one's birthday, shared myriad glimpses of the duo where Shriya can be seen smiling ear-to-ear as she plays with the toddler.

Earlier this month, the Drishyam star marked Radha's first birthday by sharing heartwarming pictures of the mother-daughter duo from their beach getaway. For the uninitiated, Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev tied the knot in 2018, and the actor announced via social media that the duo was blessed with a baby girl in early 2021.

Shriya Saran shares adorable pictures with daughter Radha

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shriya uploaded a string of pictures and a video, where she can be seen laughing heartily as the younger one sits in her lap. In the caption, she wrote, "You bring me endless joy, my heart is your forever". Take a look.

In another video posted by Andrei Koscheev, Shriya can be seen decorating her little one's chair with a sweet message. She wrote, "Smile, Sparkle, Shine" and "Be you, the world will adjust.”

Clocking her birthday earlier this week, Shriya wrote, "And just like that she turned 1 today. Last year at 7:40 she arrived, she has our heart permanently…. Thank you mom dad and all my family for all your love. @dhrutidave for organising the best baby shower. And all out friends for your love help and advice." She further tagged many of her close friends and well-wishers, thanking them for being there in this 'great journey.'

Wishing Radha well for her future endeavours, Saran mentioned, "I pray that she makes friends everywhere and gets love from the universe and luck and happiness becomes your best buddy,”. Andrei also shared a video of him grooving with his little one in his arms. He wrote, "1 year ago in Barcelona".

On the work front, Shriya will be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Earlier slated to release in January 2022, the film has been postponed in light of the surging cases of COVID-19.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHRIYASARAN)