Kajal Aggarwal Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Gautam Kitchlu: Reports

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has reportedly welcomed her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu on Tuesday. The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this year via a social media post. The Janata Garage actor also continued to update her followers on her pregnancy journey on social media and often shared her thoughts on embarking on the new chapter of her life. The couple tied the knot back in 2020.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcome baby boy

As per entertainment photographer Varindar Chawla and several media reports, the duo has been blessed with a baby boy. While fans celebrate the birth of the actor's child, it is important to note that Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are yet to officially confirm the development.

As mentioned earlier, the 36-year-old actor has been candid about her pregnancy journey as she shared her insight on the experience including the nitty-gritty of the journey. Last week, Aggarwal shared a stunning picture from her maternity shoot with a note on motherhood. She began, ''Let’s face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy,''

''One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage making it to bedtime!'' she continued, ''And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours!''

Moreover, Kajal had also penned a note for her husband Gautam, talking about how he accompanied her on the physically challenging journey of bringing a new life to earth. She had written, ''In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what and have an extraordinary role model to look up to.''

As fans send the actor and her husband congratulatory messages, they are also waiting for her to officially confirm the news and share pictures of her newborn baby.

Image: Instagram/@kitchlug