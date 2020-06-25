Kajal Aggarwal And Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda's Upcoming Movies

Kajal Aggarwal is a popular actor and model. Working for over two decades now, the actor is among the most influential artists in South India. Kajal Aggarwal is also popular for her stunning style. Often, the actor is deemed as one of the most beautiful actors in the Indian film industry. She is known for her film Sita, in which she starred opposite Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda. Check out her upcoming films below:

Kajal Aggarwal's Upcoming movies

Mosagallu

Mosagallu is one of the highly anticipated movies of Kajal Aggarwal. The Telugu movie is based on one of the world's biggest I.T. scams. The movie is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. 'Mosagallu' stars Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles where actors like Juliette Audrey, Ruhi Singh, Priscilla Avila, and Sunil Shetty would be seen in prominent roles.

Paris Paris

Paris Paris is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit 'Queen'. The Tamil movie will star Kajal in the role of the protagonist that was played by Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi adaptation. The Bollywood film went on to make huge numbers at the box office and Kangana received huge praises for her performance. The film is directed by Ramesh Aravind and produced by Manu Kumaran. The film features Kajal Aggarwal, Elli Avram, Vinaya Prasad, and Bhargavi Narayan in pivotal roles.

Mumbai Saga

Kajal Aggarwal is also going to star in an action film titled Mumbai Saga. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta. The movie has an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Sharman Joshi. The story is set in the 1980s and 1990s and showcases the face of Mumbai when the mills were being closed to make malls and skyscrapers.

Indian 2

Tamil director Shankar's next Tamil flick Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film. It stars Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu who would be reprising their roles from the original movie. It would also include the new cast of Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is a Telugu actor and model. He made his debut in the 2014 Telugu film Alludu Sreenu. He has now worked in several popular films like Kavacham, Sita and many more. Check out his upcoming films.

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas' upcoming movies

Alludu Adhurs

Alludu Adhurs is a romantic family entertainer movie directed by Santhosh Srinivas Rowthu. The cast includes Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Nabha Natesh, Sonu Sood, and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the cinematography is done Chota K Naidu and Edited by Thammiraju.

