Kajal Aggarwal Quiz: Which Kajal Aggarwal's Character Do You Most Relate To?

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. She has done many films with several high-profile actors from the industry. Kajal Aggarwal has starred in two Bollywood films, Singham and Special 26. Aggarwal celebrates her 35th birthday today, on June 19, 2020.

On the occasion of her birthday, here is a quiz on which Kajal Aggarwal character you are. The quiz has no right or wrong answers. It will only determine which Kajal Aggarwal character you relate to the most. Answer the following questions to get your answer.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal’s Birthday: Esha Gupta, Neil Nitin Mukesh Wish The Actor On Her Special Day

Which Kajal Aggarwal character are you?

1. Do you believe that ‘everything is fair in love and war’?

(Image Credits: Present Mirror YouTube Channel)

Yes

No

Sometimes

2. What do you do if your parents disapprove of a friend of yours?

(Image Credits: Venky God YouTube Channel)

Let time take its course

Convince your parents that your friend is a nice person

Ignore your parents and continue your friendship

3. How would you react if someone forgets your birthday?

(Image Credits: T-Series YouTube Channel)

You are okay with it

You will be very angry

You will be angry, but forgive as soon as they wish you

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh Wishes Kajal Aggarwal On Her Birthday; Says 'Be Crazy Always'

4. What is the easiest way to win your heart?

(Image Credits: T-Series YouTube Channel)

Do a good deed

Shower you with chocolates

Have a meaningful conversation

5. What is the first thing in a person that you notice?

(Image Credits: T-Series YouTube Channel)

Their personality

Their looks

Their oratory skills

6. If you are asked to go on a picnic with your family, what would you do?

(Image Credits: T-Series YouTube Channel)

Hesitate, but go eventually

Instantly say yes

Instantly say no

7. What kind of personality do you relate to the most?

(Image Credits: T-Series YouTube Channel)

Ambivert

Extrovert

Introvert

8. Are you good at staying in touch with your school friends?

(Image Credits: Ipost123 Twitter)

Yes

Sometimes

No

ALSO READ: 'Mosagallu' Poster Released By Vishnu Manchu On The Occasion Of Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday

9. Who is your favourite family member?

(Image Credits: Present Mirror YouTube Channel)

Mother

Father

Grandparents

10. What attracts you to a person?

(Image Credits: Ishwori Bashyal Official YouTube Channel)

Strength

Friendliness

Intellect

The answer key for ‘Which Kaajal Aggarwal character are you'?

Mostly 1- you are Kavya Bhosle from Singham

Mostly 2- you are Nandini from Darling

Mostly 3- you are Priya Chauhan from Special 26

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal’s Birthday: Fans Wish The Actor As #HappyBirthdayKajal Trends On Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.