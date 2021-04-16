Kajal Aggarwal Enjoys Zucchini Chocolate Banana Loaf Amid Lockdown, Asks 'What You Doing?'

On Thursday night, Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a series of pics and gave a sneak peek into how she's spending time in the lockdown. The actor prepared a zucchini chocolate banana loaf and opted to play puzzles at home. Sharing a glimpse of the same, she asked fans, "What are you doing through the lockdown?". She then posted a selfie while experimenting with the different Instagram filters.

Earlier, she also watched Netflix's documentary titled Seaspiracy that depicts the bad impact of commercial fishing, water-related activities, lice infestations, the dying of salmon due to diseases, among others, produced by Kip Anderson and directed by filmmaker Ali Tabrizi. She penned a lengthy note in which she wrote that it's appalling how the fish industries are given such liberties and nobody raises a voice or questions them. She added that it's very important for people to know how seafood is caught.

She continued that she has been following a plant-based lifestyle for many years now and she has absolutely no nutritional concerns/deficiencies. "We have to take a stand and do something about our environment now," she expressed. In no time, Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram note went viral. Many snippets from the documentary surfaced on social media as scores of viewers penned their views about it.

On the work front, Kajal has a slew of movies lined up. She will be seen in the upcoming outing Indian 2, a political drama, helmed by Shankar, alongside Kamal Haasan. She also is a part of Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The movie features Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles along with Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay, Regina Cassandra, and many others in supporting roles.

This week, actor Sonu Sood made headlines after he was spotted at Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge on Wednesday morning as he bicycled his way to the shooting location of Acharya. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ugadi, Ram Charan shared a brand new poster and revealed his and Pooja's first look from Acharya. He wrote, "Introducing Siddha's love Neelambari." Kajal's look is yet to unveiled by the makers.

