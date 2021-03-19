Kajal Aggarwal Sends 'love' To Team 'Mumbai Saga' & 'Mosagallu' On Their Release Today

It's double the excitement and nervousness for Kajal Aggarwal as two of her highly-anticipated films, i.e. Mumbai Saga and Mosagallu, hit the box office today. Ahead of both the film's big-screen released today, i.e. March 19, the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi actor took to her Twitter handle to shares multiple BTS pictures from the sets of the Hindi and Telugu films to send "lots of love" to the respective teams. For the unversed, while Mumbai Saga showcases the changing faces of the city in the 80s and 90s era, Mosagallu is based on real-life events of an extensive technical support scam.

Kajal Aggarwal on Mosagallu release date clash with Mumbai Saga

After winning netizens' hearts with her impressive performance in 2019's Tamil film Comali, all the Kajal Aggarwal fans have been treated with two film releases of the SIIMA Award-winning actor today. Ahead of her newly-released film Mumbai Saga, the 35-year-old was last seen in a Bollywood movie seven years ago in 2013's Special 26 alongside Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, ahead of the newly-released Mosagallu, Kajal, in Tollywood, was last seen in 2019's Ranarangam.

As both of her much-awaited Bollywood and Tollywood films released on the same day at the box office, the Thuppakki star showered the teams of Mumbai Saga and Mosagallu with "lots of love" on Twitter. Yesterday, Kajal took to the micro-blogging platform to share a streak of BTS photos with Mumbai Saga's John Abraham, Rohit Roy, Prateik Babbar & director Sanjay Gupta and Mosagallu's Vishnu Manchu & Navdeep. Posting the photos, she tweeted writing, "Big shout out, sending lots of love and excitement! "

Take a look:

About 'Mumbai Saga'

Alongside Kajal Aggarwal, the Mumbai Saga cast stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. The Hindi film has director Sanjay Gupta at its helm while it has been produced by T-Series and White Feather Films. Watch the trailer of Mumbai Saga below:

About 'Mosagallu'

Alongside Kajal, the Mosagallu cast stars Vishnu Manchu, Sunil Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra and Karma McCain in key roles. This Telugu film has filmmaker Jeffrey Gee Chin at its helm while it has been bankrolled by 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment. Watch the trailer of Mosagallu below: