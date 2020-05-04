Kajal Aggarwal's Manager Clears The Air, Reveals She Is Still A Part Of 'Acharya'

Kajal Aggarwal after the success of Vinayak V.V's Khaidi No 150 was supposed to reunite with Chiranjeevi for Koratala Siva's Acharya. However, several media reports claimed that the actor has walked out of the film citing date issues. But, recently, the actor's manager spoke to a leading entertainment portal about the same. He revealed that she is still a part of the movie, and will soon start shooting for the upcomer soon after the lockdown ends. Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is reported to narrate the tale of a middle-aged man social reformer.

Acharya was initially envisioned with Trisha as the leading lady, however, the actor had to call it quits as the dates of the Chiranjeevi starrer were reportedly clashing with that of Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan. Following her exit, the makers of the Chiranjeevi starrer signed Kajal Aggarwal for the movie. Acharya directed by Koratala Siva will also see Ram Charan in an extended cameo role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She is expected to join the sets of Shankar's Indian 2 soon. The forthcoming movie's shooting was stalled due to a mishap that took place while shooting a high-octane action sequence. Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, is reported to be a sequel to Shankar and Kamal's 1996 hit movie.

Thereafter Kajal Aggarwal will also play an important role in choreographer Brinda's directorial debut Aye Sinamika. In the film, she will be paired opposite Mollywood's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. The Tamil movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead role.

