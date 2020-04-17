Kajal Aggarwal Contributes Rs 2 Lakhs To Chiranjeevi-led Corona Crisis Charity

On Thursday, it was reported that Kollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal contributed Rs. 2 lakhs to the Coronavirus Crisis Charity. The initiative co-founded by Chiranjeevi aims at providing help to all daily wage earners of the Telugu Film industry. Reportedly, the Coronavirus Crisis Charity has collected Rs. 6.2 crores until now.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares Healthy Carrot Cake Recipe With Fans; Check Here

Apart from Kajal Aggarwal, actors like Nani, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Nithin, and other popular actors too have contributed to the Coronavirus Crisis Charity. Recently, Upasana Konidela, wife of Ram Charan, helped the Coronavirus Crisis Charity with free medicines to be distributed among the technicians. Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter to thank her.

My dear D-I-L @upasanakonidela Thank you for coming forward to provide free medicines to all the daily wage workers verified by #CCC at all the @ApolloPharmacy stores. You are a wonderful soul #CoronaCrisisCharity — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 5, 2020

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares A Sad Story Of A Cab Driver's Life Affected Due To Coronavirus

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is in Mumbai with her parents. The actor, who was last seen in Sudheer Varma's Ranarangam, is expected to join the sets of Shankar's Indian 2 soon after the lockdown ends. The forthcoming movie's shooting was stalled due to a mishap that took place while shooting a high-octane action sequence.

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, is reported to the sequel to Shankar and Kamal's 1996 hit movie. The Shankar directorial is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The upcomer is slated to hit the screen in mid-2020.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal And Her Father Catch Up On Some In-house Cardio Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Requests People To Help Small Businesses Post-Coronavirus Lockdown

Besides, the upcomer, Kajal Aggarwal also has been signed on for Chiranjeevi's next Acharya with Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal will also play an important role in choreographer Brinda's directorial debut-Aye Sinamika. In the film, she will be paired opposite Mollywood's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.