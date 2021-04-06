Kalidas Jayaram Shows Off His 'inked' Finger After Voting In TN Elections, Shares Post

The sixteenth legislative assembly election of Tamil Nadu is currently underway. Many stars from the Tamil film industry reached their polling stations across the state to vote. Indian actor Kalidas Jayaram also took part in the Tamil Nadu elections 2021 by casting his vote. The actor shared an image of himself after voting, showing off his inked finger. The actor also shared a tweet on April 5, talking about how excited he was to cast his vote.

Kalidas Jayaram's Instagram post about the Tamil Nadu elections 2021 also featured a caption about why it is important to vote. The actor spoke about how wasting a vote is exactly like voting for someone a person did not want to. He shared the post with the caption, "Wasting your vote is like voting for somebody you don't believe in" along with the hashtag "#inked". Take a look at Kalidas Jayaram's Instagram and Twitter posts below.

Other celebrities who voted in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Many celebrities showed up to vote early in the morning in an attempt to not face a large crowd. Several videos of actors who cast their votes at the TN elections have been making rounds on social media. Actors like Suriya, along with his father Sivakumar and brother Karthi, stood in line and posed for the cameras showing their fingers which were "inked". South superstar Vijay rode a bicycle to the polling station possibly in an attempt to encourage people to save resources.

Legendary actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also cast their votes at the Tamil Nadu elections today. Kamal Haasan, who is Makkal Needhi Maiam's chief ministerial candidate and is also contesting the election from Coimbatore South, reached the polling station along with his two daughters, Akshara and Shruti Haasan, to cast his vote. The arrival of superstars at polling stations was followed by fans who got a little too excited at their presence. Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar was seen losing his temper with a fan who tried to get a selfie with him without his permission. The actor was at the polling station with his wife when the crowd seemed to go beserk at his appearance. Take a look at the other celebrities that appeared to cast their votes at the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, 2021.

No More publicity and no bicycle rides here . This man is always simple . Vote now and go to the home and Shooting set @Suriya_offl ANNAN @Karthi_Offl ANNANâ¤#Suriya40 | #Sulthan | #Suriya #TNElection | #TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/Hk9cGpmIcc — SATHEESH SURIYA (@SATHEES94130592) April 6, 2021

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth casts vote at a polling booth in Stella Maris of Thousand Lights constituency#TamilNaduElections pic.twitter.com/PRPGVKE8kv — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote at Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai. He is also contesting #TamilNaduElections from Coimbatore South assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/xsZ01rwGEX — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, his daughters Shruti Haasan & Akshara Haasan stand in a queue as they await their turn to cast vote. Visuals from Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai.#TamilNaduElections pic.twitter.com/7zjjcGUjVV — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

Actor Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini arrive at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur to cast their vote for #TamilNaduElections pic.twitter.com/8Q8Z8bmCvk — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijay rode a bicycle to the polling station at Vels International Pre School, Neelankarai in Chennai pic.twitter.com/vKcL3mwloE — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021



