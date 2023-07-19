Deepika Padukone To Skip Project K San Diego Comic Con Premiere

Indian film star Deepika Padukone will not be part of the launch of her upcoming film "Project K" at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the wake of the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in the US.

The actor-producer, who is a member of SAG-AFTRA, will give the event a miss in solidarity with the Hollywood actors union, according to an industry insider. "With the SAG-AFTRA strike underway, the union has specified that actors cannot provide promotional or publicity services.

"That extends to appearances at conventions, such as the San Diego Comic-Con. Accordingly, as a member of SAG-AFTRA and in line with their membership regulations, Deepika Padukone will not be attending," the insider said. Recently, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas also lent her support to the strike.

The SAG-AFTRA last week voted to team up with the screenwriters under the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in the first joint strike after failing to reach a consensus for a new contract with the studios and streaming services, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Padukone, 37, made her Hollywood debut with "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" opposite Vin Diesel in 2017. Earlier this year at the 95th Academy Awards, she introduced "Naatu Naatu", the Best Original Song Oscar winner from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster "RRR". On the first day of the SDCC on July 20, Padukone's "Project K" co-stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan will unveil the film's official title, trailer, and release date.

At the Comic-Con, the film's production banner Vyjayanthi Movies will host conversations and performances, providing audiences with a glimpse into "India's vibrant culture and awe-inspiring world of science fiction". According to a press note issued by the makers, "Project K" will be the first-ever Indian film to debut at the Comic-Con. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani also round out the cast of the multilingual movie, directed by Nag Ashwin.