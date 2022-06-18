Kamal Haasan Celebrates 'Vikram's Success As Film Breaks 'Baahubali 2's BO Record In TN

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan's latest released film Vikram has surpassed all the expectations as the film, on Saturday, broke Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2's Box Office record in Tamil Nadu. The film has grossed over 150 crores in the region, while the blockbuster Baahubali 2 grossed Rs 146 crore in 2017.

As per reports, the Kamal Haasan-starrer has managed to rake in more than 350 crores worldwide and so far it's the second highest-grossing film ever, behind Rajinikath's 2.0, which earned Rs 650 crores worldwide.

Kamal Haasan celebrates Vikram's success

As per the pictures shared by the Twitter handle of Kamal Haasan's production House, Raaj Kamal Films International, Haasan, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, musician Anirudh Ravichander, co-star Vijay Sethupathi and the distributors of the film addressed fans at an event and thanked them for showering love on Vikram, which became the second highest-grossing film ever worldwide.

The tweet read, "#VikramAllTimeRecord Success Meet. #KamalHaasan #VikramRoaringSuccess #Vikram @ikamalhaasan @Dir_Lokesh @Udhaystalin@VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @anirudhofficial #Mahendran @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @moviebuffindia @SonyMusicSouth @RedGiantMovies_ @actor_nithiin @anbariv."

The picture sees the makers of Vikram, including Kamal Haasan who also donned the hat of the producer, standing on stage as they hold the poster reading, "All-Time Record" with an intense picture of Aalavandhan actor from Vikram on it.

Meanwhile, director Lokesh Kanagaraj also headed to his Twitter account and shared a sweet picture in which Kamal Haasan is seen planting kisses on Kanagaraj, Udhay Stalin, Anirudh Ravichander and Vijay Sethupathi's cheeks. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We all love you soo much @ikamalhaasan sir @Udhaystalin @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial #VikramSuccessMeet #Andavarlove."

As per Indian Express, speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Even before the film’s release, I was the first to see it. I was blown away by the intermission block because it had never been seen before in Tamil cinema. After watching the film, I was sure it would be a hit."

More on Vikram

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie features an ensemble of talents with Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Suriya as Rolex, Arjun Das as Anbu, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Hareesh Peradi as Stephen Raj, Shanvi Srivastava among others.

Image: Twitter/@RKFI