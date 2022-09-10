Kamal Haasan Elated As 'Vikram' Crosses 100-day Run In Theatres; 'My Heartfelt Thanks...'

Kamal Haasan's Vikram surpassed all the expectations as the film minted a total of Rs 445.8 crore worldwide. After a successful theatrical run, the film witnessed an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar, on July 8, and it recorded the highest opening weekend in terms of viewership. The film has completed a magnificent 100-day run in theatre and has managed to perform well despite being released on OTT. Impressed by the response, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and shared a voice message to thank fans for their love and support.

Sharing an audio clip on Twitter, Haasan said, "With the support accorded by fans, 'Vikram' has now touched the 100-day mark in theatres. I am very happy. In my heart, I hug each and every one of you who have been admiring me beyond generations. My heartfelt thanks to each and every person who was responsible for Vikram's victory. My wishes and love to younger brother Lokesh".

Vikram marked the biggest ever commercial hit in Kamal Haasan's career as the film created a storm by earning Rs 445.8 crore worldwide and Rs 312 crore in India, thereby becoming one of the top performers of this year. Earlier, the Kamal Haasan-starrer also broke Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2's Box Office record in Tamil Nadu. The film grossed over Rs 150 crore in the region, while Baahubali 2 grossed a huge Rs 146 crore in 2017.

For the unversed, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie features an ensemble of talents with Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Suriya as Rolex, Arjun Das as Anbu, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod as Jose and Hareesh Peradi as Stephen Raj among others.

The film was released globally on June 3 in multiple languages. Vikram's plot continues from the 2019 film Kaithi and follows a covert operation led by Agent Vikram. Owing to its massive success, Kamal Haasan gave expensive gifts to the cast, makers as well as crew of the film.

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan