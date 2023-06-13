Kamal Haasan, H Vinoth's KH 233 To Address A Social Cause? Viral Photos Drop Major Hint

Why you're reading this: The buzz surrounding the potential collaboration between 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan and director H Vinoth continues to grow. Recently, several photos of the duo surfaced online, fueling speculations among fans about an upcoming film.

What's cooking?

Kamal Haasan and filmmaker H Vinoth recently met members of the Nel Jayaraman Traditional Rice Conservation Center. In the viral photos, they could be seen engaged in a conversation with organisation members. Amid the ongoing discussions around their collaboration, the meeting is being seen a hint for KH 233 and more. According to speculation, their upcoming project is reportedly related to nature and conservation.

(Kamal Haasan and H Vinoth are reportedly collborating for their upcoming project, tentatively titled KH 233. | Image: Twitter)

Kamal Haasan and H Vinoth meet the members of Nel Jayaraman Traditional Rice Conservation Center | Image: Twitter)

(Kamal Haasan and H Vinoth engage with the members of Nel Jayaraman Traditional Rice Conservation Center | Image: Twitter)

(Kamal Haasan and H Vinoth with the members of the Nel Jayaraman Traditional Rice Conservation Center | Image: Twitter)

While the details of their interaction remain undisclosed, the pictures have ignited curiosity among cinema enthusiasts. This is the first time that Kamal and H Vinoth will be working together. The duo has been the subject of numerous discussions ever since Vikram audio launch last year. As fans eagerly await the big reveal, the question whether KH 233 will be produced under the Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) banner lingers on.

Meanwhile...

Kamal Haasan has Indian 2 and KH 234 lined up. KH 234 will mark his reunion with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after 35 years. Indian 2 is directed by Shankar. On the other hand, H Vinoth's last three films were with Ajith Kumar. They worked together on Thunivu, Valimai, Nerkonda Paarvai.