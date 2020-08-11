Kamal Haasan 'touched' By Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tribute To Celebrate 61 Years Of 'Kamalism'

Director and writer Lokesh Kanagaraj recently released a two-minute-long video titled REBEL ANTHEM on Twitter to pay tribute to Kamal Haasan. Director Arvind Sridhar also took a part in the creation of the song. Take a look at the tweet and how Kamal Haasan reacted to the video:

61 Years Of Kamalism

It has been 61 years since Kamal Hassan has been active and present in the movie industry. To pay tribute the legendary actor, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Arvind Sridhar recreated the 1987 classic song Potta Padiyudhu and named the project REBEL ANTHEM. The video is a wonderful twist of Kamal Haasan's old song.

Lokesh Kanagaraj also tweeted about the same. Take a look at the tweet:

I take immense joy and pride in wishing @ikamalhaasan sir on 61years of kamalism. Im honoured to release the "REBEL ANTHEM” a location-based cover of the 1987 classic song "POTTA PADIYUDHU" from SATHYA created by “SIMBA” director Arvind Sridhar as a tribute. Kudos @simba_arvind pic.twitter.com/lI56PWu9WT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) August 10, 2020

Kamal Haasan reacts

Actor Kamal Haasan also acknowledged the video on Twitter. Kamal mentioned how touched he was and added that the video had made him feel nostalgic. He wrote - @simba_arvind @Dir_lokeshI am touched. This does not seem like simple nostalgia. This is unconditional love. The return gift from my side could & should only be of the same kind. Love you guys. My motivation, in a marathon you all have allowed me to run. Take a look at his tweet:

@simba_arvind @Dir_lokesh I am touched. This does not seem like simple nostalgia. This is unconditional love. The return gift from my side could & should only be of the same kind. Love you guys. My motivation, in a marathon you all have allowed me to run. https://t.co/Oikmcq1orq — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 10, 2020

Kamal Haasan also wrote out another tweet in Tamil. He wrote - (translated) "It’s not just blossoming memories, it’s constant love. The answer to this can only be my constant love. That is the power that drives me through my long journey." Take look:

இது வெறும் மலரும் நினைவுகள் அல்ல, மாறா அன்பு. இதற்கு பதில்பரிசு என் மாறா அன்பு மட்டுமாகவே இருக்க முடியும். என் நீண்ட பயணத்தில் என்னை அயர்வின்றி நடத்தும் சக்தியும் அதுதான். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 10, 2020

Fans react

Many fans have also reacted to the video on Twitter. Fans have loved the video and mentioned Kamal Haasan as well. Many fans congratulated the actor as well and others talked about his movies. A few fans also made posters of the actor. Fans have responded to the actor in their regional language. Take a look:

