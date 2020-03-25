Kamal Haasan Says He Wishes To Convert His Residence Into A Hospital; Netizens Support

Actor Politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle offering to convert his former house into a temporary hospital if needed and if the government permits.

His tweet said, "At this crucial time, I am willing to convert my former house into a temporary hospital. The doctors in Makkal Needhi Maiam are ready to serve the patients also if government permits. In this time of crisis, I am trying to help the people, to bring the people in the justice system, the building that was my home, to temporarily help the people." [sic]

Many Twitteratis were happy with Haasan's decision and lauded for his willingness to do the same.

Kamal Haasan urges PM Modi to aid the 'most vulnerable population' amid COVID-19 crisis

Meanwhile, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a strict 21-day lockdown due to a massive surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in India, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan warned the prime minister of the possible impact that the nation-wide curfew might have on the life of daily wage workers in the country.

Kamal Haasan's tweet in Tamil broadly translates as "The government should think about where will the daily wagers go to fill their stomach during the 21 days lockdown and do not ignore their plight. This is not the time to help only the rich industrialists; small and medium industries have always saved our economy. Those who ignore them will lose their positions. This is history."

Haasan's tweet was in reiteration to his open letter to the prime minister urging him to think about "the livelihood of millions of workers, agriculture and manual labourers, fishermen and MSME workers" during the Coronavirus outbreak. He added that the Economic Response Task Force should ensure that there is no drop in wages of labour force.

