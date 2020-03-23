Kamal Haasan urges PM Modi to Aid The 'most Vulnerable Population' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In a letter to PM Modi, President of Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan on Monday asked the Centre to take 'swift steps' to save the livelihood of millions amid the Coronavirus crisis in the country. "Fear of the virus should not be compounded by the fear of livelihood," he said.

As per the latest figures, the Coronavirus outbreak in the country has affected over 477 people in the country. With all states going into partial or complete lockdown, all workplaces and shops have been shut leaving open only essential services to operate. The actor-turned-politician advocated that the hardest hit would be the unskilled labour force who struggle daily to make ends meet.

'Direct transfers to labour force'

"Economic experts have suggested a slew of measures including tax breaks, deferred credits and grants. These measures would benefit the industrialists and employers which is essential. But the task force should ensure that there is no drop in the wages of the labour force. It should also consider direct transfer to this most vulnerable population to enable them to tide over the crisis," read his letter.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 477 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reportig the highest at 89. Seven deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

