Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR Likely To Star Together In Mani Ratnam’s Next

Tamil star Kamal Haasan is currently enjoying the remastered re-release of his 2006 film Veetaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. The film was released in Tamil Nadu theatres and received massive fan reception. He is also gearing up to star in the Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam’s next film tentatively titled KH234. According to social media reports, Haasan might appear in the film alongside fellow star Silambarasan TR in Mani Ratnam’s next film.

The newsmakers

Silambarasan TR appeared back-to-back in the films Maanadu and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. However, there are plenty of reports about his upcoming films as well. For his 48th film, he will work with the director Desingh Periasamy. For his 49th title, he is said to be part of the Gautham Menon film, which is tentatively titled STR49.

(Kamal Haasan with actor Silambarasan TR | Image: SilambarasanTR_/Twitter)

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, is set to appear in a number of upcoming films. While he will work with Shankar for Indian 2, he will be seen in Mahesh Narayanan’s Thevar Magan 2. Moreover, he is expected to appear in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, which is touted to be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Who’s saying what?

As per several tweets on social media, Haasan and STR will appear together in the Ponniyin Selvan II director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film. Haasan announced in November 2022 that he will be working with the Tamil director. However, STR’s involvement in the project is still unconfirmed. It will be the 50th film for STR.



(Tweets about Kamal Haasan's collaboration with actor Silambarasan TR)

Meanwhile…

STR 48, which is being directed by Desingh Periasamy is also being produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. He previously announced the film in March earlier this year, and said, “Dreams do come true.” Kamal Haasan is also being associated with Nag Ashwin's Project K. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bacchan in the lead roles.

