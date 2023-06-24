Kamal Haasan Starrer Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu Re-releases, Fans Flood Twitter With Reviews

Pan-India actor Kamal Haasan is currently enjoying the re-release of his 2006 film Vettaiyaady Vilaiyaadu. The neo-noir crime thriller was a box office blockbuster at the time, as grossed ₹50 crore at the box office while being made on a budget of ₹24 crore. Now, a remastered version of the film has been re-released and is receiving a positive response from Tamil Nadu theatre-goers.

3 things you need to know:

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu was written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The film has re-released 17 years after again

The Kamal Haasan film is receiving positive reception in Tamil Nadu theatres upon re-release.

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu gets house-full shows at theatres

Social media is currently running abuzz with several users detailing the mass appeal of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu upon its remastered re-release. In one user’s post, the outside of the movie theatre can be seen jam-packed with people with long lines in the queue. In another post, fans can be seen celebrating the introductory scene of the film. See the posts below.

(A Twitter user shows massive crowds outside of a Tamil Nadu theatre | Image: Twitter)

Unbelievable celebrations going on in @kamala_cinemas for Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan 's #VettaiyaaduVilaiyaadu!!! Defeaning Noise!

Housefull show and fans are going crazy. Robo Shankar joins fans in welcoming Aandavar in the Marana Mass Intro scene. @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/26BXB6P2nm — ıllıllı⭐🌟 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐚 🌟⭐ıllıllı (@Mass_Maharaja) June 23, 2023

Kamal Haasan is a cop in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu features Haasan as a Chennai police officer named DCP Raghavan. After the daughter of a retired high-ranking officer is killed mysteriously, Raghavan is contacted and tries to connect the dots in order to find the killer. The story keeps developing as more and more people are killed and bodies are found. It should be noted that Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu was one of the first films in India to have been made in the Super 35 film format.