Kamal Haasan's Condition 'stable' Post Contracting COVID-19, Informs Hospital

South Indian actor turned politician Kamal Hassan, had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week on Monday. Officials from the Shri Ramchandra Medical Centre in Chennai, where Hassan is admitted, have given an update about Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president’s health. The officials said that he is stable and is under observation.

Kamal Hassan in ‘stable’ condition

Kamal Haasan contracted the coronavirus on Monday, witnessing slight symptoms right after his return from a trip to the United States. He took to his Instagram handle and made the announcement, urging people to remain safe in this catastrophic situation. Shri Ramchandra Medical Centre in Chennai, where Hassan is admitted, on Wednesday, November 24 shared an update about the actor’s health. In a statement they said,

MNM president Kamal Haasan, has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Chennai. His investigative parameters are under control and his condition continues to be stable.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, November 22, the actor made the announcement in Tamil, which translates to, "I had a mild cough after my US trip. It is confirmed now that it is Covid. I'm in isolation. I realised that the pandemic is not yet over and request everyone to stay safe."

On the work front, he will next be seen in the action-thriller film Vikram alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Shivani Narayanan. He will also be seen in the vigilante action-thriller Indian 2, the sequel to his 1996 film Indian. The film stars Kamal Haasan reprising his role from the prequel, while Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jisshu Sengupta will join the cast.

