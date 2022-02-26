'Kanaa': Sivakarthikeyan & Aishwarya Rajesh Starrer To Witness Theatrical Release In China

Aishwarya Rajesh and Sivakarthikeyan's sports drama Kanaa, which witnessed a theatrical release in India back in 2018, is all set to premiere in China now. Written and directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, the film revolves around Sathyaraj's character, a farmer, and his daughter (played by Aishwarya), who aspires to be a cricketer. Aishwarya portrays a talented bowler who always has her father's support, however, ends up facing myriad challenges of society. She later goes on to beat all odds and fulfil her dreams.

With its release in China, Kanaa becomes the second Tamil film after 2.0 to premiere in the country. Dropping the exciting news, Sivakarthikeyan quipped that it's a proud moment for the whole team onboard the project. The film will witness its China release on March 18, 2022.

Aishwarya Rajesh and Sivakarthikeyan's Kanaa to release in China

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, February 26, Sivakarthikeyan shared the film's poster and wrote, "Super happy to share that our @SKProdOffl 's debut film #Kanaa is now all set to release in China on March 18, 2022. A proud moment for our entire #Kanaa team". Take a look.

The film also marked Sivakarthikeyan's debut as a producer with his Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Aishwarya and Sathyaraj, the film also starred Darshan, Rama, Ilavarasu and Anthony Bharadwaj among others in pivotal roles. The film's music has been composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, while Dinesh Krishnan handled the cinematography.

More on Sivakarthikeyan's work front

Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in Don, which is set to hit the big screen on March 25, 2022. Directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, the comedy-action flick also stars S. J. Suryah, Priyanka, Samuthirakani, Soori and others in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he also has the film Ayalaan alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @SIVA_KARTIKEYAN)