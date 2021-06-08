'Kanchana The Wonder Car': Find Out Who Plays What In The Film

Kanchana The Wonder Car, is the dubbed Hindi version of Dora, written and directed by Doss Ramasamy. The movie stars Nayanthara in the lead role, along with a few more actors that add to the ensemble. The story revolves around, Pavalakkodi who buys a vintage car, unbeknownst to the fact that it is haunted by a spirit who happens to be connected to her past. Vivek–Mervin scored for the music of the movie.

The cast of Kanchana the Wonder Car:

Nayanthara as Pavalakkodi

Nayanthara plays the protagonist of the movie called Pavalakkodi, who vows to stay single and look after her father. Pavalakkodi and her father make for a small happy family. She later vows to start a taxi company all by herself, and goes on to buy a car. Pavalakkodi is brave and pragmatic, so she refuses to believe in the existence of any supernatural element. This movie was Nayanthara's 59th film.

Thambi Ramaiah as Vairakannu

Thambi Ramaiah plays the role of Vairakannu who is Pavalakkodi's father. He wants nothing more than his daughter to have a stable, and well-settled life. Vairakannu is a single father who raises his daughter all by himself, resulting in a very close one between the two. He is never violent, even when someone attacks him, although his daughter is the extreme opposite.

Supporting cast of Kanchana the Wonder Car:

Harish Uthaman as the Police Officer

Harish Uthaman plays a police officer who would go to any extent to find the criminal, and arrest them. At one point, his parents propose an alliance with Pavalakkodi, but he refuses it because he is too involved in a murder case. This movie marks Harish's 14th Tamil film and 22nd film overall.

Tharun Kumar as Mukesh Yadav

Sulile Kumar, whom we better know as Tharun Kumar, plays the role of Mukesh Yadav. He is the main antagonist of the movie who goes on to kidnap Pavalakkodi's father, Vairakannu. Mukesh Yadav is a derailed man, who also goes to the extent of trying to assault Pavalakkodi. Kanchana The Wonder Car marks the 10th film for actor Tharun Kumar.

IMAGE CREDITS: STILLS FROM DORA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.