Kangana Ranaut Heaps Praise On Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'; Calls It 'explosive Experience'

Rishab Shetty's Kannada action thriller Kantara has been garnering praise from across the country for its fine storytelling, cast performances, direction and more. Kangana Ranaut recently watched the film and shared her review on social media, mentioning that she won't be able to 'recover' from this experience. Kangana hailed Shetty's direction, writing and acting in Kantara, calling it an 'explosive experience'.

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on Rishab Shetty's Kantara

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared multiple videos narrating her experience after watching the film. "I am coming back with my family after watching a film called Kantara and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience!. Rishab Shetty hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action, brilliant! Unbelievable! What a fine blend of folklore, tradition, indigenous issues. What beautiful photography, action, thriller," she mentioned.

Kangana further mentioned that this is what Cinema stands for. "Thank you for this film and brilliant. I don’t think I will recover from this experience, not for another week. wow!" she concluded.

Kangana says Kantara should be India's entry to the Oscars in 2024

Kangana also penned a long note on social media as to why Kantara should be India's pick for Oscars 2024. She mentioned, "Kantara should be India's entry to the Oscars next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs the right representation globally. This land of mysteries and mystics one can't understand one can only embrace it." She later called the film an 'experiential reality' that the world must witness.

For the unversed, Kantara (mystical forest), chronicles the tale of a demigod (Bhoota) who trades forest land with a king in the 1870s in exchange for happiness. Years later, the king's son gets consumed by greed and tries to get the land back, however, dies due to the rage of Bhoota.

