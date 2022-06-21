Last Updated:

Kannada Actor Diganth Hospitalised After Neck, Spine Injury While Performing Stunt In Goa

Popular Kannada actor Diganth, known for his role in films like 'Gaalipata' recently suffered a neck and spine injury while he was in Goa performing a stunt.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Image: Instagram/@diganthmanchale


Popular Kannada actor Diganth, known for his role in films like Gaalipata recently suffered a neck and spine injury while he was in Goa. He was reportedly performing a stunt when he got injured and is currently recovering at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. 

Several fans and well-wishers of the actor have taken to social media to send him their best after the incident.

Actor Diganth injured

Republic Media Network's sources have reported that the actor has suffered injuries to his neck and spine after performing the stunt. He has now been admitted under Dr Vidyadhara S, HOD & Consultant Spine Surgeon after being shifted to Bengaluru for his treatment. The actor is currently being evaluated to check on his current status.

It is important to note that Diganth had sustained a sports injury in Goa two days before this news came to light and was being treated at Manipal Hospital in Goa. An investigation is now being carried out as fans pray for his quick recovery.

The popular actor, whose full name is Diganth Manchale, is fondly referred to as Diganth and is known for his work in multiple Kannada films including Jolly Baby, Mast Maja Maadi and many others. 

Image: Instagram/@diganthmanchale

Tags: kannada, diganth, goa
