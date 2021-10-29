Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last today after suffering a cardiac arrest while exercising in a gym this morning. The 46-year-old was immediately rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). As per sources, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai arrived to check up on the actor. Reportedly, his elder brother and actor Shivarajkumar was also present at the hospital. The news of his demise was confirmed by the hospital authorities.

The actor, who was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, had recently wrapped shooting for Chethan Kumar's James, along with actor Priya Anand. He was to begin the shooting for Pawan Kumar directorial Dvitva from November 1. In his career spanning two decades as a leading actor, he was fondly called Appu and Powerstar by fans. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Deeply shocked by the demise of talented actor #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar.



He had won the hearts of Kannadigas through his great acting skills & his simplicity. His passing away is a great loss for Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/cpKiQ74IIf — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 29, 2021

As per ANI reports, the hospital said in an earlier statement," He was brought with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, was non-responsive & in Cardiac Asystole, Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated,".

Puneeth Rajkumar, who is the youngest son of Kannada idol, Dr Rajkumar, commenced his career as a child artist. He was one of the highest-paid actors in Kannada film industry, while also being a popular television presenter. His performances in Vasantha Geetha, Bhagyavantha, Chalisuva Modagalu, Eradu Nakshatragalu, Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu were heavily praised by audiences and critics alike. He also bagged a National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in Bettada Hoovu. Among other accolades, he has received the Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.

As soon as the news of his demise came out, many members of the film fraternity, including Sonu Sood, Vivek Oberoi, Lakshmi Manchu among others expressed their bereaved state while condoling his death.

(IMAGE: Instagram/PuneethRajkumarOfficial)