'Kappela' Actor Anna Ben's Massive Career Net-Worth; Details Inside

Considered as one of the most promising actors from the current generation in Mollywood, actor Anna Ben’s recent performances prove that the actor has a long way to go in her career. Since her debut film in 2019, Anna Ben has been a part of three blockbuster Malayalam movies and has been roped in for many more projects. Take a look at Anna Ben’s net worth as of 2020.

Anna Benn's net worth:

As per a report published in wikibiopic.com, Mollywood actor Anna’s net worth is estimated at â‚¹5,00,000. Anna lives in Kochi, Kerala and her major income comes through her stint in films. If the reports are to be believed, Anna lives in the suburbs of Kochi and has been a part of several commercial TV advertisements. In her brief career, Anna has worked in nearly three movies namely Helen, Kumbalangi Nights and Kappela. The actor also has a degree in apparel design graduate from St. Teresa's College, Kochi.

Anna Ben's- on the professional front:

Anna dipped her toes into the Malayalam film industry with the much loved-movie Kumbalangi Nights, which revolves around the life of four brothers, Saji, Boney, and Franky, who share a love-hate relationship with each other. The movie gets interesting further when their relationship progresses to another level when Saji, Boney, and Franky decide to help Bobby stand by his love. Directed by Madhu C. Narayanan, the movie stars Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, Sreenath Bhasi, Mathew Thomas and Ramesh Thilak in the leading roles.

The movie won awards like the Asianet Film Award for Honour Special Jury, Asianet Film Award for Best Supporting Actress and Asianet Film Award for Best New Face of the Year (Female). Anna was last seen in the much-loved movie Kappela with Roshan Mathew on Netflix, which revolves around the life of an ordinary, innocent girl who comes to Kozhikode city from a high range area called Poovarmala.

