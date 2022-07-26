Kargil Vijay Divas 2022: Mammootty, Mohanlal And More Pay Tribute To Brave Soldiers

On July 26 every year, India celebrates the country's tremendous 1999 victory after The Indian Army reclaimed territories illegally occupied by Pakistani invaders in the Kargil Drass region. On Kargil Vijay Divas, citizens are remembering the lives and work of the slain soldiers, who put their life on the line for the country. 527 Indian soldiers lost their lives and the country remembers their sacrifice on Kargil Vijay Divas 2022. Several actors including Mammootty and Mohanlal took to social media to pay tribute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Celebrities pay tribute to war heroes on Kargil Vijay Divas 2022

Mammootty headed to his Twitter account and paid tribute to the brave war heroes who risked their life to 'protect the honour of our great nation'. He mentioned that the country would 'forever be indebted' to them and their family for their work. He wrote, "Let's pay homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the honour of our great nation. We salute their bravery and will forever be indebted to them & their families."

Let's pay homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the honour of our great nation.We salute their bravery and will forever be indebted to them & their families.#KargilVijayDiwas#KargilVijayDiwas2022 pic.twitter.com/DJcJZHles7 — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 26, 2022

Sai Dharam Tej was also one of the actors from the industry who took to the micro-blogging site on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas 2022 to honour the lives of the brave heroes who protected their country even in their final moments. He called them 'real heros' as he shared images of soldiers housing the Indian flag with pride and respect. He penned down a tweet as he wrote, "Remembering our Brave soldiers & The Real Heroes who fought till their last breath and sacrificed their lives to protect the nation & its respect with a victorious win."

Remembering our Brave soldiers & The Real Heroes who fought till their last breath and sacrificed their lives to protect the nation & it's respect with a victorious win.#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/gKquzA0BnB — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) July 26, 2022

Much-loved actor Mohanlal took to the platform as well and remembered the sacrifices made by Indian army officials, which 'continue to inspire' citizens of the country. He wrote, "23 years have gone by since the Indian Armed Forces brought home victory from Kargil. It has been an honour living the legacy of the brave fallen lives that will forever continue to inspire us. Jai Hind!"

23 years have gone by since the Indian Armed Forces brought home victory from Kargil. It has been an honor living the legacy of the brave fallen lives that will forever continue to inspire us. Jai Hind!#KargilVijayDiwas2022 pic.twitter.com/Te189UO8kA — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 26, 2022

Image: Facebook/@Mohanlal, @Sarah Paulson, PTI