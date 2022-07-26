Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher & More Pay Tribute To Brave War Heroes

As India commemorates "Kargil Vijay Diwas" on Tuesday, July 26, the nation is remembering the valour and pride of the slain soldiers who formed a part of Operation Vijay. The Indian Army on July 26, 1999, scripted history after they reclaimed territories illegally occupied by Pakistani invaders in the Kargil Drass region.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Bollywood stars expressed gratitude on their respective social media handles and penned a heartfelt tribute to the Indian soldiers. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, and more penned powerful notes while remembering brave hearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Bollywood stars pay homage to Indian soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Akshay Kumar who has donned the uniform of a soldier in various movies like Holiday: A Soldier is never Off Duty, Rustom, and more, took to Twitter and wrote, "भारत के वीरों को नमन है (I bow down in respect to the brave hearts of the country). Today we are safe because of them. We can never bow down enough in gratitude."

Anupam Kher shared a picture of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland and paid homage to them. While penning his gratitude to the Indian Army, the veteran actor author tweet fairly translated from Hindi read, "I have left the smell of flowers, I have left my little birds chirping, please pull me close to your chest as I have been longing for my mother's arms. Salute and heartfelt tribute to the brave sons of India! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat."



Ajay Devgn's production company shared a video on the special day while lauding the soldiers for their sacrifices. "My salute to the martyred heroes of India on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Jai Hind" wrote Devgn who has also been a part of various patriotic films like LOC: Kargil, Tango Charlie, and more.



South star Sai Dharam Tej also recalled the stories of valour of the Indian armed forces who laid down their lives fighting for our nation. "Remembering our Brave soldiers & The Real Heroes who fought till their last breath and sacrificed their lives to protect the nation & its respect with a victorious win," Tej wrote on Twitter.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan hailed the 'immortal martyrs' of the motherland on Twitter and wrote, "Tribute to the immortal martyrs of the motherland on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Jai Hind."

