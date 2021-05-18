'Karnan': Kalyani Priyadarshan Says, 'How Does Dhanush Manage To Be Brilliant Every Time'

Mari Selvaraj's Karnan starring Dhanush which had a theatrical release earlier this year has finally made its way into OTT. The movie about a young lion-hearted boy who is adamant to save his village from the power-hungry people and blatantly rejects the caste system from proving his worth has received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Now that the movie has released on OTT, people can enjoy watching the movie from the comforts of their home. Among those is actor Kalyani Priyadarshan who recently took to her social media page to share her Karnan review.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's take on Dhanush's Karnan

Taking to Instagram, Kalyani wrote that she was disappointed with not being able to catch the movie in theatres but she was finally able to watch it on Amazon Prime Video. Sharing her reaction to the movie, the actor in the caption wrote, "There are some films you watch that make you proud to be in this industry and proud of your craft. This was one such film. How does @dhanushkraja sir manage to be so brilliant time and time again? There were moments when I felt disturbed, intrigued and amazed at the same time. But in fact, isn’t that what good cinema does?" The actor posted a picture of herself standing in front of her home theatre with Karnan's OTT page open in the background. Check it out.

Netizens react to Kalyani Priyadarshan's Karnan review

Netizens were quick to react to the actor's post and shared their views about Karnan in the comment section of the post by writing things like, "Dhanushkraja always amazing" and "Karnan is a well-made film. Amazingly shot, awesome music. Great acting. Invoking. But the message maybe not so great. Is violence really the answer to all oppression?" The netizens did not miss noticing Kalyani's home theatre screen and also expressed their reaction to the same in the comments. Take a look.

A look at Dhanush's upcoming movies

Dhanush will soon be seen in another Bollywood film Atrangi Re in which he will be sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan. The movie is directed by Anand L Rai and marks the second collaboration between Dhanush and Anand after the release of Dhanush's Bollywood debut film Raanjhanaa. Recently Anand L Rai also got a chance to watch Karnan on OTT and his review about the movie on Twitter.

OUTSTANDING & BRILLIANT...This is how you can describe this experience called #Karnan @mari_selvaraj What a storyteller 🙏 The way you painted ur thoughts on the celluloid. Take a bow!! @dhanushkraja You are a magician mere bhai ..u should have told me.I thought u r an actor.🧡 pic.twitter.com/f1sfRkfNbZ — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) May 17, 2021

