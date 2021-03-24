'Karnan' Teaser: Dhanush's Upcoming Action Thriller Looks Intriguing; Watch

Dhanush released teaser of his latest film Karnan on March 23 and it has already garnered over 4 million views on YouTube. The teaser serves as the perfect appetizer before the film's release. The 2-minute long teaser has only a handful of lines, but it serves its purpose of raising the anticipation for the film. The teaser opens with shots of puppets or dolls which cast a shadow of mystery on the story.

A look at Dhanush's Karnan teaser

Dhanush's latest movie offering Karnan sees him playing the titular role. The teaser is mostly a collage of small clips that show a village setting. The residents of the village are distressed and harassed over some issue. This plight is highlighted with the closeups of the women crying and the men sporting bruises on their faces. One by one, the quaint looking village and its villagers draw their weapons in preparation for a battle.

Dhanush's introduction is hinted at with a shot of him gripping his sword. More than half the teaser passes without Dhanush's appearance, but when he does, he comes riding on a horse with a sword in hand. He is dressed in the attire of a local person - a shirt and a lungi. Yogi Babu also makes a blink-and-you-miss appearance in the teaser.

The teaser hints at fantasy elements with the appearance of a few puppet dolls and the talk of ancestors. The role of Karnan is inspired by warrior Karna from the epic of Mahabharat. The teaser has left the fans with a lot of intrigue and suspense.

About Karnan cast and other details

The teaser is supported with high octane music which is given by Santhosh Narayanan. The movie is directed by Mari Selvaraj who is also known for his 2018 film Pariyerum Perumal. Karnan cast includes Dhanush in the lead and Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Karnan's release is set for April 9, 2021.

Recently, Dhanush won a National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in 2019 hit Asuran. He is also slated to appear in the upcoming Netflix film Jagame Thandiram. The teaser for the same was released on February 22, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Dhanush Twitter