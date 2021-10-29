Karnataka Congress Leaders Express Agony Over 'Powerstar' Puneeth Rajkumar's Demise

Sandalwood Film superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at 46 in Bengaluru following a cardiac arrest on Friday, October 29. Following reports of chest pain at around 11:40 am this morning, Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted to Vikram Hospital. Reports have additionally suggested that the actor was brought to the hospital in an 'unresponsive' state and was immediately shifted to the ICU under the supervision of Dr. Ranganath Nayak.

Congress leaders condole the death of Puneeth Rajkumar

As soon as headlines started emerging of Puneeth Rajkumar's (popularly recognised as 'Appu) death, tributes to the late actor started flooding all major social media platforms. The Karnataka Congress also took note of the incident and some notable dignitaries like Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D. K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition and 22nd Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah paid their tributes to the popular Kannada celebrity.

DK Shivakumar said the death of Puneeth Rajkumar is ''unacceptable.''

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah termed Puneeth's death as a ''great loss for Karnataka.''

Deeply shocked by the demise of talented actor #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar.



He had won the hearts of Kannadigas through his great acting skills & his simplicity. His passing away is a great loss for Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/cpKiQ74IIf — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 29, 2021

Karnataka Youth Congress General Secretary Ajay Dharam Singh said, ''Karnataka has lost a gem.''

This is absolutely shocking news! Karnataka has lost a gem today! My condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Power Star #PuneethRajkumar 🙏



May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/TB8tCPOLh9 — Dr. Ajay Dharam Singh / ಡಾ. ಅಜಯ ಸಿಂಗ್ (@Dr_Ajay_Singh) October 29, 2021

Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President R V Deshpande stated ''His (Puneeth's) premature alienation has added to the grief of his fans from Kottayam and around.''

Puneeth Rajkumar's achievements

In a span of four decades, Puneeth Rajkumar was cast in a lead role on over 29 different occasions. Back in 1985, the actor got his biggest break as a child actor in Bettadda Hoovu. The same year, he received the Best Child Artist award at the 33rd National Film Awards. In 2002, the actor made his debut as the protagonist in Appu. Since then, he has appeared in popular films like Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Maurya, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, and others. After appearing in films like Okkadu, Ajay, Namma Basava, Puneeth was recognised as the 'Powerstar of Sandalwood' by his fans.

Image: PTI, Instagram/@puneethrajkumar.official