Karnataka Congress Leaders Express Agony Over 'Powerstar' Puneeth Rajkumar's Demise

Quick links:
Image: PTI, Instagram/@puneethrajkumar.official
Sandalwood Film superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at 46 in Bengaluru following a cardiac arrest on Friday, October 29. Following reports of chest pain at around 11:40 am this morning, Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted to Vikram Hospital. Reports have additionally suggested that the actor was brought to the hospital in an 'unresponsive' state and was immediately shifted to the ICU under the supervision of Dr. Ranganath Nayak.
As soon as headlines started emerging of Puneeth Rajkumar's (popularly recognised as 'Appu) death, tributes to the late actor started flooding all major social media platforms. The Karnataka Congress also took note of the incident and some notable dignitaries like Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D. K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition and 22nd Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah paid their tributes to the popular Kannada celebrity.
ಕನ್ನಡದ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ನಟ ಶ್ರೀ ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜಕುಮಾರ್ ಇನ್ನಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂಬ ಸಂಗತಿಯನ್ನು ಅರಗಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ. ಬಾಲನಟನಾಗಿ ಮನಸೂರೆಗೊಂಡು ನಂತರದ ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಯಕನಟನಾಗಿ ಮನೆಮಾತಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅವರು ಉತ್ತಮ ಗಾಯಕರೂ ಆಗಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ವರ್ಗಕ್ಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಾಂತ್ವನ ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಪವರ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ಚಿತ್ರಪ್ರೇಮಿಗಳ ಹೃದಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಜರಾಮರ. pic.twitter.com/arRcKzciNn— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 29, 2021
Deeply shocked by the demise of talented actor #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 29, 2021
He had won the hearts of Kannadigas through his great acting skills & his simplicity. His passing away is a great loss for Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/cpKiQ74IIf
This is absolutely shocking news! Karnataka has lost a gem today! My condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Power Star #PuneethRajkumar 🙏— Dr. Ajay Dharam Singh / ಡಾ. ಅಜಯ ಸಿಂಗ್ (@Dr_Ajay_Singh) October 29, 2021
May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/TB8tCPOLh9
ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗ ಕಂಡ ಅದ್ಭುತ ನಟ, ಗಾಯಕ,ನಿರೂಪಕ,ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕ ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ "ಅಪ್ಪು" ಎಂದೇ ಕರೆಯಲ್ಪಡುವ ಪವರ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರು ಹೃದಯಘಾತದಿಂದ ಇಂದು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅಗಲಿರುವುದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ದುಃಖಕರವಾದ ಸಂಗತಿ. #puneethrajkumar pic.twitter.com/Ff2ZH9eCr2— R V Deshpande (@RV_Deshpande) October 29, 2021
In a span of four decades, Puneeth Rajkumar was cast in a lead role on over 29 different occasions. Back in 1985, the actor got his biggest break as a child actor in Bettadda Hoovu. The same year, he received the Best Child Artist award at the 33rd National Film Awards. In 2002, the actor made his debut as the protagonist in Appu. Since then, he has appeared in popular films like Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Maurya, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, and others. After appearing in films like Okkadu, Ajay, Namma Basava, Puneeth was recognised as the 'Powerstar of Sandalwood' by his fans.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.