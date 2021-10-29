Last Updated:

Karnataka Congress Leaders Express Agony Over 'Powerstar' Puneeth Rajkumar's Demise

In a span of four decades, Puneet Rajkumar was cast in a lead role on over 29 different occasions. Back in 1985, the actor got his biggest break as a child.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Puneeth Rajkumar

Image: PTI, Instagram/@puneethrajkumar.official


Sandalwood Film superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at 46 in Bengaluru following a cardiac arrest on Friday, October 29. Following reports of chest pain at around 11:40 am this morning, Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted to Vikram Hospital. Reports have additionally suggested that the actor was brought to the hospital in an 'unresponsive' state and was immediately shifted to the ICU under the supervision of Dr. Ranganath Nayak.

Congress leaders condole the death of Puneeth Rajkumar

As soon as headlines started emerging of Puneeth Rajkumar's (popularly recognised as 'Appu) death, tributes to the late actor started flooding all major social media platforms. The Karnataka Congress also took note of the incident and some notable dignitaries like Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D. K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition and 22nd Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah paid their tributes to the popular Kannada celebrity.

DK Shivakumar said the death of Puneeth Rajkumar is ''unacceptable.''

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah termed Puneeth's death as a ''great loss for Karnataka.''

Karnataka Youth Congress General Secretary Ajay Dharam Singh said, ''Karnataka has lost a gem.''

Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President R V Deshpande stated ''His (Puneeth's) premature alienation has added to the grief of his fans from Kottayam and around.''

Puneeth Rajkumar's achievements 

In a span of four decades, Puneeth Rajkumar was cast in a lead role on over 29 different occasions. Back in 1985, the actor got his biggest break as a child actor in Bettadda Hoovu. The same year, he received the Best Child Artist award at the 33rd National Film Awards. In 2002, the actor made his debut as the protagonist in Appu. Since then, he has appeared in popular films like Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Maurya, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, and others. After appearing in films like Okkadu, Ajay, Namma Basava, Puneeth was recognised as the 'Powerstar of Sandalwood' by his fans. 

READ | Puneeth Rajkumar death updates: Kannada actor passes away, PM Modi condoles demise

Image: PTI, Instagram/@puneethrajkumar.official

READ | Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46: South film industry 'shocked', offers condolences
READ | Puneeth Rajkumar death: Nirmala Sitharaman, Siddaramaiah condole Kannada star's demise
READ | Puneeth Rajkumar no more: Kannada star's career milestones in over 4 decades in Sandalwood
READ | Puneeth Rajkumar no more: Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan & other celebs mourn actor's demise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com