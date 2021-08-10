Karnataka Government To Issue Advisory On Norms For Filming Stunt Scenes On Sets

Karnataka government held an urgent meeting and decided that they will issue certain orders in the upcoming days regarding the norms to be followed on film sets. The meeting was hosted after a stuntman was electrocuted on the sets of the Kannada film titled Love You Rachu, in Ramanagara district on Monday. On Tuesday, at a press conference, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced said that his government will issue the orders and necessary permissions to shoot films.

Karnataka Govt to issue orders regarding the necessary precautions on the sets to shoot films

After conducting an urgent meeting with the home department and police officials on Tuesday, in response to a query on the incident and necessary permissions and precautions not being taken on film sets, Bommai said, "There are norms but very few are following them. We will come up with clear norms so that it is helpful in taking the necessary permissions and ensure that no one indulges in such activities without permission." He added, "Keeping all things in mind, we will issue certain orders either by tomorrow (Wednesday) or a day after (Thursday)."

The incident, on Monday, took place during an action sequence that involved the use of a crane and ropes. As per the local police, the 28-year-old Vivek's wire rope rigging came in contact with a high-tension electric wire on the film's sets, which led to his death on the spot. Another stuntman was also seriously injured in the accident and is currently under treatment at a private hospital located in Bengaluru.

Ramanagara district police said, "Vivek was performing the stunt for the Kannada film Love you Rachu and standing on a crane near an 11-KV electric wire at Joganapalya village in the district.” The police concluded, “Somehow, a metal wire came in contact with the wire and he got electrocuted.” The film's helmer Shankar S Raj, producer Guru Deshpande, and action choreographer Vindo were detained for questioning on the case. Stuntman Vivek was immediately rushed to the Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru, where the doctors pronounced him dead. The stuntman is said to have worked in more than 40 films as a stuntman.

IMAGE: PTI

