Karnataka Govt Announces Monthly Allowance For Daiva Narthakas Post 'Kantara' Success

Following the success of the Kannada film, Kantara, the movie is bringing some cultural and socio-political impact in its home state. The latest release which is based on the traditions of Daiva Narthakas in coastal Karnataka has brought the practice into prominence. After the film stole the limelight, the state government announced allowances for all narthakas over the age of 60 in the state on Thursday.

The film which is helmed by Rishab Shetty focuses on one village in coastal Karnataka and how the Daiva Narthaka tale of the land is woven into the man-nature conflict of the region. Given the success and the business that it minted at the box office, the movie has brought the Daiva and Guliga practice to the mainstream.

Karnataka govt announces allowances for Daiva Narthakas

The Daiva Narthakas is an animistic ritual dance performed in Tulu Nadu and parts of Malénadu of Karnataka and Kasargod in Northern Kerala. Through the film, the dance form is shown as an integral part of the religious and cultural footprint of coastal Karnataka.

On Thursday, Bengaluru MP PC Mohan tweeted that the Karnataka state government has announced ₹2,000 monthly allowances for Daiva Narthakas above 60 years of age. While acknowledging the film for highlighting the cultural aspect of Daiva Narthakas, the politician tweeted, "Adoring Daivas, dance, and divine intervention. The BJP-led #Karnataka government has announced a ₹2,000 monthly allowance for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age. Bhoota Kola, a spirit worship ritual depicted in the movie #Kantara is part of Hindu Dharma."

The MP also tagged Rishab in his tweet and shared a poster of the film that features a Daiva Narthaka. The decision was highly welcomed by Twitteratis who considered the film, a great contribution to artistic creativity. The film also has an ensemble star cast including Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil, among others. The blockbuster has been bankrolled by banner behind hit KGF frachise, Vijay Kirgandur under Hombale Films.



