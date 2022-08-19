Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer project, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The period drama's plot is set against the backdrop of the 10th century and features the power struggles in the Chola empire. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser of the latest song from Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Chola Chola.

The period drama stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Trisha Krishnan, and many others in pivotal roles. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is slated to hit the big screens on September 30, 2022. With just a month left for the premiere of Mani Ratnam's dream project, the makers are pulling out all the stops to release the film on a grand scale. Reportedly, the project will become the first Tamil film to be released in IMAX format.

As fans are excitedly waiting for more updates on Ponniyin Selvan 1, the makers recently revealed the teaser of a track from the period film adding to the hype. The track, Chola Chola from a film is a tribute to the Chola dynasty's power. The official teaser of the latest song from Mani Ratnam's magnum opus was out on YouTube.

Watch the song Chola Chola teaser here:

In a teaser, Jayam Ravi as Raja Raja Chola aka Ponniyin Selvan could be seen in a fierce avatar. Jayam could also be seen shaking a leg with his village friends. The action movie will have AR Rahman directional music. The action flick will be based on a war story while the track from the action movie will be released today at 6 pm.

More about Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan will be released in two parts. The upcoming period drama is based on the eponymous Tamil novel by Kalki. It is jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies and is helmed by renowned director Mani Ratnam. Ponniyin Selvan 1 will witness actor Chiyaan Vikram stepping into the shoes of a fierce king, Aditya Karikala. Karthi will be seen as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha Krishnan as Princess Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Raja Raja Chola aka Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya Rai, on the other hand, will play a double role. She will be seen as Nandini and as Mandakini Devi, mother of Nandini.

Image: Instagram/@madrastalkies