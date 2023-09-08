Karthi's Photo With John Cena Goes Viral Ahead Of WWE Superstar Spectacle In Hyderabad

Karthi has enjoyed one of the biggest releases of the year with Ponniyin Selvan II. The Mani Ratnam magnum opus has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films in Kollywood, leaving behind the likes of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu. The actor is also expected to make an appearance in a sequel to his 2019 film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kaithi. Recently, the actor was seen with one of the most popular figures in action entertainment.

2 things you need to know:

Karthi was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II.

He is expected to appear in the upcoming film Japan Story.

Karthi meets John Cena

The Kaithi actor recently met the WWE performer John Cena in Hyderbad, where the WWE event Superstar Spectacle will take place. Taking to X, Karthi shared a picture of himself with the wrestling star. He was seen shaking his hand with the legend. The actor captioned the photo, “A great pleasure meeting you, John Cena. Thank you for being so kind and warm.” He also appreciated how Cena was capable of making people feel special despite being able to meet them for a few minutes. He concluded, “Hustle, loyalty, respect - felt all of that.”

(Karthi meeting the WWE performer and Hollywood actor John Cena | Image: X)

WWE’s Superstar Spectacle in India?

The WWE roster is currently in India for the Superstar Spectacle in India. It marks the return of WWE in India after a gap of six years. While John Cena will be making an appearance in the massive event, other WWE performances such as Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Gunther, Jinder Mahal, and others will also be present.

Karthi on how it felt working on Ponniyin Selvan II

Karthi said the team spent about 130 days shooting for the second part of Ponniyin Selvan, and gave it their all during the process. He added that the film's cast was constantly encouraging one another to do better because a cinematic experience like this is rare. “All of us have a feeling that we have spent a lot of time on this film. We did it with a lot of love. We know that these kinds of films don't happen often. So, from the very first day we were cherishing every moment."

(With PTI inputs)