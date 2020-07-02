Karthik Subbaraj Shares Update On 'Chiyaan 60', Says 'yet To Complete The Script'

Karthik Subbaraj, who will be working with Chiyaan Vikram for the first time in the tentatively titled Chiyaan 60, in a recent media interview with an online portal, shared an update about the upcomer. He said that the movie is still in the scripting stage, and he would need a few more days to complete the script of the film. Chiyaan 60 also stars Dhruv Vikram in the lead and marks father and son's (Vikram and Dhruv) first movie together. The movie tentatively titled is touted to be a gangster drama, whose first poster was released a few weeks ago.

Check out Chiyaan 60's poster:

Also Read | Rajinikanth Starrer 'Petta' Director Karthik Subbaraj Hints At Possible Sequel

Karthik Subbaraj on his meeting with Chiyaan Vikram

Further, in the interview, Karthik Subbaraj revealed that during the post-production of Jagame Thandhiram, Vikram contacted him and asked the Pizza director to visit him. They met and discussed a lot of ideas and zeroed in a concept, exclaimed Chiyaan 60 director in the interview. Interestingly, the idea later turned into Chiyaan 60's plot. Praising Chiyaan and his extraordinary acting career, Karthik Subbaraj said that he was waiting to work with Vikram, and Chiyaan 60 is the perfect script for it, exclaimed the director.

Chiyaan 60, starring Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead, is touted to be an action-thriller. The makers of the upcomer are yet to announce the cast of the film. The music of Chiyaan 60 will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his banner 7 Screen Studios.

Also Read | Vikram And Son Dhruv Vikram's Chiyaan 60 Poster Sparks Excitement Among Fans

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj last directed Rajinikanth in Petta. The movie had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Malavika Mohanan, Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others in prominent roles. The Karthik Subbaraj released to positive reviews and reportedly collected about 200 crores at the box office.

Karthik Subbaraj is awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram. The movie, starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George in the lead is touted to be a gangster-drama. The Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and bankrolled by S Sasikanth under his production banner Y Not Studios. Besides the upcomer, Karthik Subbaraj is in talks for his directorial.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.