Rajinikanth Starrer 'Petta' Director Karthik Subbaraj Hints At Possible Sequel

After making Petta a super hit at the box office, there are speculations that there will be a sequel to the movie. Another report has been doing the rounds on the internet that for the sequel, Rajinikanth and director Karthik Subbaraj might team up for the movie. Moreover, Rajinikanth might most likely play the lead role in the movie.

Karthik Subbaraj and Rajinikanth to colaborate for Petta 2?

While there is no official statement about the same yet, fans of the superstar are thrilled to see the duo team up again. The young director, Karthik Subbaraj, had brought back Rajinikanth from the 80s in Petta. The director hinted to a media portal that the possibility for a sequel to the film is very likely.

In a recent interview with a leading media portal, Karthik Subbaraj revealed that while making Petta, he did not have plans for a sequel. However, after the film’s success, he was flooded with questions about a sequel of Petta. The director further told the portal that he has been given ideas and interesting theories for Petta 2.

He further revealed that though he was offered many interesting ideas for the sequel, he would not say that he has a story for Petta 2. Karthik further said that while he does not have a story right now, it could happen in the future.

Read ALso | Rajinikanth's Movies That You Can Binge Watch On Netflix; See List Here

Details about Petta

Petta was an action entertainer film directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Sun Pictures. It starred Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, and Sasikuma. The movie became a comeback for Rajinikanth on the big screen after two long years.

Read ALso | Rajinikanth's 'Thillu Mullu' And Other Comedy Flicks That Fans Must Watch

Karthik's upcoming films

On another note, Karthik Subbaraj is currently working on Jagame Thandhiram. The action thriller film stars Dhanush alongside Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Y NOT Studios. Moreover, Karthik Subbaraj has produced an upcoming film Penguin.

Penguin is an Indian Mystery thriller film. IT has been written and directed by Eashvar Karthic and stars Keerthy Suresh. The film will release on Amazon Prime on June 19.

Rajinikanth on the work front

On the work front, Rajinikanth worked in Petta in the year 2019. This year he was seen in Darbar, which was received well by fans and critics alike. He will soon be seen in the highly anticipated film, Annaatthe.

Read ALso | Amitabh Bachchan's Movies' Remakes With Rajinikanth In The Lead Role

Read ALso | Did You Know 'Enna Rascala!' Was Never Said By Rajinikanth? Read More Interesting Facts

Image Credits: Rajinikanth still from Kabali, Karthik Subbaraj Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.