Keerthy Suresh, Jailer Composer Anirudh Ravichander To Marry This Year?

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for music composer Anirudh Ravichander. He is basking in the phenomenal success of two of the year's biggest hits, both of which carry his music. Keerthy Suresh on the other hand oversaw the release of her film Bhola Shankar, as she continues to film for four projects simultaneously. If reports are to be believed, the two will be tying the knot later this year.

The Newsmakers

Keerthy Suresh has seen through three back-to-back releases this year - namely, Dasara starring Nani, Maamannan with Vadivelu followed by the Chiranjeevi-led Bhola Shankar. Though Bhola Shankar tanked at the box office, the actress is currently filming for four more projects.

These include Siren, Raghu Thantha, Revolver Rita and Kannivedi. Anirudh Ravichander on the other hand, holds the credit behind one of the year's biggest hits pan-India - the Rajinikath starrer Jailer. He also recently marked his Bollywood debut with Jawan.

Who's saying what



As per a report, Keerthy Suresh and Anirudh Ravichander, are reportedly getting ready to tie the knot this year. It must however be noted that neither have formally acknowledged their relationship with one another thus far. Keerthy Suresh has in the past as well, preferred to maintain a low profile when it comes to her romantic involvements.

Happy birthday dear @anirudhofficial 🤗 ♥️



May you have an amazing year ahead!! 😊



You better wish me back in a few hours 😜#HBDRockstarAnirudh pic.twitter.com/WJnx7tGpaJ — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) October 16, 2020



The two celebrate their birthday, a day apart from one another. While Keerthy Suresh celebrates her birthday on October 17, Anirudh celebrates his on October 16. Back in 2020, the actress had taken to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share pictures of Anirudh and herself in a warm embrace. The caption to the photos read, "Happy birthday dear @anirudhofficial May you have an amazing year ahead!! You better wish me back in a few hours #HBDRockstarAnirudh"

Meanwhile...

It is worth mentioning that Keerthy Suresh has starred in multiple films that carry Anirudh Ravichander's music. Films Remo (2016), Agnyaathavasi (2018) and Thaana Serndha Kootam (2018), all feature the actress in pivotal roles. Anirudh happens to have given the music for all of these films.