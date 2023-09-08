Anirudh Ravichander On Receiving Bonus, Car Post Jailer Success: Usually Hero, Director...

Sun Pictures' head Kalanithi Maran gifted Jailer music composer Anirudh Ravichander a luxury car, along with a bonus cheque after the movie's success at the box office. Soon after being presented with the gifts, Anirudh expressed his gratitude towards the producers for honouring him as music composers usually don't get such recognition.

3 things you need to know

Kalanithi Maran gifted Rajinikanth a share of Jailer's profits and a brand-new BMW X7.

Nelson Dilipkumar also received a bonus cheque along with a Porsche.

Anirudh Ravichander's music in Jailer has been widely appreciated.

Anirudh Ravichander praises Jailer makers

During a media interaction, Anirudh Ravichander was all praise for Kalanithi Maran for honouring him with a car and a cheque. He said, "The car which Kalanithi Maran sir gave for me is a superb moment because usually a hero and director will be felicitated. I feel very proud that first time a music director is honoured. I will keep it like a treasure," he added.

Anirudh also shared that several people asked him what he got for his work in Vikram. Responding to it, he said, "Many of them have asked me, what gift did you get from Vikram movie? I told them that the movie itself is a gift for me."

(Anirudh Ravichander opens up about Jailer's success | Image: Instagram)

Anirudh's music in Jailer earns praise

Anirudh Ravichander’s song from the film, Kaavaalaa featuring Rajinikanth, Sunil and Tamannaah Bhatia went viral online the day it was released. Many celebrities even uploaded reels, recreating the hook-step performed by the Lust Stories 2 actress in it. Even Hukum from the Rajinikanth starrer was loved by the audience. Meanwhile, Jailer, after an impressively long run at the box office, premiered on Prime Video on Thursday, September 7.